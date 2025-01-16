The trailer for My Fault: London was released on January 16, offering a sensual preview of a step-sibling romance set against a world of wealth, danger, and high-stakes drama. Asha Banks stars as Noah, who is forced to leave behind her life in Florida and move to a London mansion with her mother. There, she meets Nick, played by Matthew Broome, her arrogant stepbrother. Initially, they hate each other, but as tension builds, undeniable chemistry emerges. Their forbidden relationship spirals into a chaotic mix of wild Ibiza parties, street racing, and crime. The UK adaptation of the Spanish hit film Culpa Mia. The film is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 13. ‘Culpa Nuestra’ aka ‘Our Fault’: Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara Return for the Third Installment of Culpables Saga, Set to Release on Prime Video on THIS Date.

