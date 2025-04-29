Mumbai, April 29: As they completed 21 years of marital bliss on Tuesday, actor Hiten Tejwani penned a romantic note for his wife Gauri Pradhan and said that his heart belongs to her. The couple got married in 2004 following a two-year courtship. Their wedding was intimate and was held in Pune. To mark the special day, Hiten took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing with his wife for the cameras.

“You ..my heart belongs to you...Happy anniversary my love ..Here’s to many many more …love you #hitentejwani #gpradhan #love #grateful #vibes #anniversary #21,” Hiten wrote as the caption. ‘MTV Roadies’: Unprecedented Vote-Out Triggers Panic in Adventure Reality Show.

Hiten Tejwani Shares Photo With Wife Gauri Pradhan on Wedding Anniversary

It was on the sets of a commercial, when the couple first met and then later starred in the show “Kutumb”, which aired from 2001 to 2003. They became parents to twins, a son Nevaan and daughter Katya in 2009. Talking about the show “Kutumb”, it had two seasons but the seasons' plots were not related. However, both series revolve around the principal characters of Pratham and Gauri, and their love and kutumb. ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Fame Influencer Elvish Yadav Reveals Wife of Navy Officer Killed in Pahalgam Terror Attack Was His Classmate, Says ‘Hansraj College Mein Saath Padhte The’ (Watch Video).

Hiten played a role in Ghar Ek Mandir. This was followed by appearances in Kapoor's soaps Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii on Metro Gold, Kaahin Kissii Roz on Star Plus, and Kutumb with Gauri. When Kutumb ended, he was offered the role of Karan Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, he and his wife also made a short cameo in the show Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan.

In 2006, the actor along with his wife Gauri participated in the second season of Nach Baliye 2 and returned to host Season 4 in 2008. He played Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, replacing Cezanne Khan in the role. In 2011, he appeared in Mukti Bandhan as Vicky Oberoi, where he played the antagonist. Later that year, he was cast as the lead actor of Pavitra Rishta.

In 2017, Tejwani was a celebrity contestant on Bigg Boss 11. He survived for 11 weeks until he was evicted on Day 77. In 2018, he appeared in the show Tantra, where he played the role of Inspector Bharat Singh Rathore. In 2019, he portrayed Viraj Roy in Daayan. Since April, he has been playing Nitin Jaiswal in Meri Bhavya Life.

