The Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir has shaken the entire nation. Everyone has expressed their opinions about the horrifying incident in the valley, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, mostly tourists. Many celebrities have shared their feelings about the tragedy. Among the victims was Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a 26-year-old navy officer from Karnal, Haryana. Vinay, who had married Himanshi Sowami on April 16, was enjoying their honeymoon in 'Mini Switzerland' when the attack took place. Now, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, who previously reacted to the incident, has revealed that Himanshi, the wife of martyred Vinay, was his classmate and a good friend. 'He Made Us Really Proud': Wife of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, Who Was Killed in Pahalgam Terror Attack, Breaks Down in Tears As She Bids Emotional Farewell to Husband (Watch Video).

Elvish Yadav Knew Navy Officer Vinay Narwal’s Wife Himanshi Sowami?

On Thursday (April 24), Elvish Yadav took to his YouTube channel and dropped a new vlog titled, "Pakistan It's Your Turn Now!" In the vlog, the popular content creator shared his connection to the recent Pahalgam terror attack. He revealed that the wife of martyred Navy officer Vinay Narwal, Himanshi Sowami, is someone he knew. He mentioned that he came across a viral video of Himanshi speaking about her husband's death. Upon closer observation, he realised that the woman was his classmate during College. He said, "Hanraj college mein hum saath mein padhte the." He also revealed that she pursued a degree in Economics Honours.

Elvish Yadav on Pahalgam Terror Attack

I am deeply saddened by the news of the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My deepest condolences to peoples and their families who are affected by this act.🙏🏻 — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) April 22, 2025

He said, "I was shocked. We used to study together. I graduated in 2018. We used to go to college together by Metro. After leaving college, we never spoke, even though she lived in Gurgaon." Elvish further said that despite having her contact number, he did not call her, given how sensitive the situation was. He added, "So I called one of my friends, who was from our college and in the same batch. That friend, who is now married, confirmed that the person he saw in the video was indeed Himanshi."

Elvish revealed that his friend had called her 30 times, but each time the call went unanswered. It was only on the 31st attempt that she finally picked up. He also asked whether the reports shown on television about terrorists asking male tourists for their names and religion before shooting were true. His friend confirmed that everything shown on TV and social media was indeed accurate. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Elvish Yadav SLAMS Karan Veer Mehra for Reciting a Hindu-Muslim Poem After Horrifying Incident in Kashmir – Know What the ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Winner Said!.

Watch Elvish Yadav’s Latest Vlog Here:

Further in his vlog, Elvish Yadav expressed his disappointment over the events that followed the incident in the country, where a few leftist pages on social media are slamming the Prime Minister and Home Minister for the incident. He said, "Yaar, isme to politics mat karo. Isme to chhod do." (Plaese don't bring politics into this).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2025 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).