Sneha Wagh has had her foot in both the Marathi and Hindi industry for a while now. She has not only successfully created a name for herself in both the industries, but has also been balancing them quite beautifully. Currently seen in Na Umar Ki Seema Ho on Star Bharat as Amy, the antagonist, she talks to LatestLY exclusively about her journey in the industry. Ajooni: It’s a Faceoff Between Rajveer and Avinash in Star Bharat’s New Launch.

Sneha says, "I am extremely grateful and thankful for everything that I have achieved. Along with all the struggles that I had to undergo, a huge part of who I am today is because of the love from the audience. It’s all been humbling."

She further adds, "Yes, I started from Marathi, then came into the Hindi industry. But the love I received from the Marathi industry when I went back to do Bigg Boss Marathi was massive. Despite a gap of 10-15 years, when I returned there, all the buzz that my name created was astounding. It proved that people still remember me and love me. It feels good to have the love and support of both the industries." Woh Toh Hai Albela Spoiler Update: Krishna And Nakul Plot A Plan To Throw Anjali Out of The House.

Sneha also mentioned how she had no connections in the industry when she started her career. "I never had a Godfather in the industry. I never had someone who would guide me on what choice to make or what calls to take. I created my own path, took the risks that I believed I should take, kind of like a river, just flowing downstream, cutting rocks in its path. I have created a name for myself in the entertainment industry when things were not as smooth as they are now. And I am super happy about it," Sneha averred.

