Star Bharat recently launched Ajooni and the show has already kickstarted with an interesting track. As we already know, Rajveer has fallen head over heels in love with Ajooni. On the other hand, Ajooni is prepping herself for a marriage alliance. While Ajooni and the Vohras assume and are scared that Avinash will call off the wedding by giving out a reason, things go well for them. Avinash on the contrary gets excited to tie the knot with Ajooni.

When Rajveer gets to know about this, he will lose his temper. There is already a tough fight going on between Avinash and Rajveer as to who will win over Ajooni. Now, the track will get all the more challenging as Avinash will challenge Rajveer that he will get married to Ajooni. Rajveer too will make up his mind to win over Ajooni before he gets married to her.

Keep reading LatestLY for more information on your favourite television shows. Ajooni airs on Star Bharat from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm. The show is produced under the banner of Frames Productions and stars Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana in titular roles.

