Woh Toh Hai Albela on Star Bharat has been a visual entertainer. The show stars Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab in the lead roles and the audience is quite smitten with the striking chemistry the two share. The show will soon gear up for a high voltage drama in the episodes to come.

As seen so far, the story revolves around Krishna (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sayuri's (Hiba Nawab) married life. Anjali (Aparna Dixit) starts feeling insecure as she cannot change her feelings towards Krishna and starts interfering in their married life. On the other hand, Sayuri and Krishna decide to become friends after all the misunderstandings are cleared.

Well, in the episodes to come, it will be seen that Anjali will panic as she will learn that Nakul (Kinshuk Vaidya) and Krishna are planning a move to throw her out of the house. In retaliation, she will threaten Saroj (Pallavi Pradhan) to stay back in the house. Not only that, she will even get dressed as the daughter-n-law of the house. Parallel to this drama, Sayuri will find something fishy about Krishna’s behaviour and will make attempts to find out. She will find a black earring which will belong to him.

While she will ponder about the mystery behind the black earring, the family members will ask her to confront Krishna.

Will Sayuri be able to find out what Krishna is upto? Will Krishna and Nakul be able to throw Anjali out of the house successfully?

