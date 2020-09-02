Actors Pearl V Puri and Karishma Tanna, who have been rumoured to be dating since they met on the sets of Nagarjun - Ek Yoddha, were one of the most adored tinsel town couples over the last few years. However, the actors, who later on got together in 2018 for Naagin 3, have now broken up, if reports in Pinkvilla are to be believed. In fact, in a July interview, Pearl opened up about his equation with Tanna and said, "I am staying alone in Mumbai, but I have friends who have never let me feel alone. Karishma Tanna is one of those friends who has never let me feel alone in this city. She has played a very important role in taking care of me. She has always been there for me, she is still there and mera bahut saath diya hai." Pearl V Puri To Make His Bollywood Debut Post Lockdown?.

Bigg Boss 14: Pearl V Puri Offered Rs 5 Crore To Participate in Salman Khan's Reality Show?. A source told the portal, "Karishma and Pearl have been each other's emotional anchor in the last two years but they amicable decided to part ways two months ago. Apparently, Karishma wanted to get married soon but Pearl wasn't ready for it and the duo decided to end it, if there was no immediate future to be seen."

Both Pearl and Karishma, even though spotted together on multiple occasions and leaving cute comments on one another's social media photos, never accepted their relationship. In fact, while both acknowledged that they were extremely important to each other, they always addressed themselves as best friends.

