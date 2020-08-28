Well, Bigg Boss 14 is happening and instead of in September, the show will be airing in October. A few weeks back, there were reports of how actress Jennifer Winget was approached to take part in Bigg Boss 14 and was also offered Rs 3 Crore. And now, if reports are to be believed, actor Pearl V Puri, who was a part of Bepannaah Pyaar last, has been approached for the show and has also been offered a staggering amount of Rs 5 Crore as well. Pearl V Puri To Make His Bollywood Debut Post Lockdown?.

A report in SpotboyE quoted a source as saying, "Makers are quite keen to get Pearl V Puri on board and to convince him they have offered him a lucrative amount of 5 crores. However, the actor has not said yes yet and is contemplating on the offer due to his other project commitment." Bigg Boss 14: Jennifer Winget Approached for Salman Khan's Show? Actress Reportedly Offered Rs 3 Crore For the Entire Season? (View Tweet).

Well, there were reports a few months back that Pearl would be making his Bollywood debut soon after lockdown ended. While like every other actor, he too has big screen aspirations, Pearl has been a part of shows like Phir Bhi Na Maane - Badtameez Dil, Nagarjun - Ek Yoddha and Naagin 3. Bigg Boss 14 New PROMO: Salman Khan Talks About Manoranjan in 2020, Says ‘Ab Scene Paltega’ and We Can’t Help but Wonder if This Is the New Tagline (Watch Video).

While Pearl's fans would definitely love to see the actor in the Bigg Boss 14 house, the actor is known for being a complete gentleman in real life. Apart from Pearl, names like Nia Sharma, Nishan Singh Malkani, Jasmin Bhasin, Shivin Narang among others are said to have been approached for BB14.

