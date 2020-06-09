Neha Mehta Birthday Special: Interesting Trivia About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Anjali Bhabhi

Neha Mehta Birthday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Just like every single cast member from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a beloved member of our hearts, we love Anjali Bhabhi too. Anjali is a strict dietician who subjects her husband to all kinds of kadva juices and food habits but is a softie at heart i.e. when she is not being a dietician. We can safely say that actress Neha Mehta who portrays the role of Anjali breathes life into her character. Not only does Neha look like the docile and kind-hearted Anjali who cares about her neighbours and well being, but also the role of a strong and principled woman who stands by her husband through thick and thin. The bottom line is that we love Anjali Bhabhi. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Makers Not Decided on Date For Resuming Shoots.

On the eve of Neha turning 42 years old on June 9, here are some interesting things to know about everyone's favourite Anjali Bhabhi.

It was Neha's father who pushed and encouraged her to become an actress.

Her father is a well-known writer and Neha is a Gujarati speaker.

Neha has a Diploma in Vocal and Drama and also had a degree in Master of Performing Arts in Indian Classical Dance.

She started her acting career in Gujarati theatre.

Her Hindi television shows include Dollar Bahu, Bhabhi, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

If fate would have had its way, Neha wouldn't have been a part of TMKOC. But luck favoured her. Neha was all set to leave for New York to do a course in filmmaking in 2008.

It was her role as Anjali Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah that made her a household name.

Not many know that she played the role of Jia in SAB TV's Jinnie Aur Juju.

Another such role of Neha's is the Sanjay Dutt, Urmila Matondkar starrer EMI, where she played Matondkar's character's lawyer.

She plays the role of a married woman but is very much single in real life. Happy Birthday Neha Mehta!