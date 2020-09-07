Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), one of the longest-running shows on the Indian television is going through another transition phase. New actors are filling in the shoes of the show's favourite characters. And not everyone seems gung-ho about it. The latest TMKOC episodes are proof that die-hard fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are not only unhappy with the new faces but also its storyline. We came across hundreds of disappointing remarks in the comments section of videos of the new episodes posted by the official Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah YouTube channel.

Two major characters whose replacement has caused hullabaloo online lately are Anjali Bhabhi and Roshan Singh Sodhi. Neha Mehta played Anjali's role since the inception of the show in 2008. However, after playing this iconic role of a dietician and Taarak Mehta's wife for 12 years, Neha quit it this year. She was replaced by Sunayana Fozdar of Qubool Hai, Savdhaan India, Adaalat, Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein and CID fame. She was last seen in Zee TV's Doli Armaano Ki.

The second face who is missing in action is Gurucharan Singh who played the character of Roshan Singh Sodhi. Now, this is not the first time he quit the show. Gurucharan had taken a break from the show in 2013-2014 prompting the makers to rope in actor, Laad Singh Maan. The original Roshan Singh Sodhi quickly returned to reprise the role that won shot him to fame. However, after successfully playing the role for six years, Gurucharan has bid the show goodbye, and we have a new Roshan Singh Sodhi played by Balwinder Singh Suri of Dil To Pagal Hai fame.

Now, it is too early to judge Sunayana Fozdar and Balwinder Singh Suri as Anjali Bhabhi and Roshan Singh Sodhi, but fans seem unconvinced. And probably coupled with lack of better plot and storyline, they are finding the latest episodes boring. Interestingly, fans are disliking special episodes such as festival celebrations that used to attract viewers in the past.

We picked two videos from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's "Gokuldhaam Ganesh Utsav 2020" episode and to our surprises, netizens are complaining them to be outdated and boring. In these videos, we see the famous Tapu Sena giving a dance performance. For the uninitiated, Tapu Sena comprises of Tapu (Raj Anadkat), Sonu (played by Palak Sindhwani), Pinku (played by Azhar Shaikh), Goli (played by Kush Shah) and Gogi (played by Samay Shah). In another dance performance, Madhvi Bhabhi (played by Sonalika Joshi) and Komal Bhabhi (played by Ambika Ranjankar) present a dhinchak dance number. Nevertheless, fans remain disinterested.

Comments on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Episodes (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screenshot)

A TMKOC fan writes, "We don't want these overacting actors and fancy make ups please bring back old episodes charm simplicity [sic]". Another comment reads, "Tapu sena song was literally WORSE in my opinion .🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️......mtlb kuch bhi bnadiya jo man me aaya ....I think dhinchak pooja is far better 😅than this .... PEACE OUT ✌️" One of them suggested to bring down the curtain on the show, by writing, "The bonding with this show has decreased so much. It seems so fake now. Many old actors have left the show plus that family feeling of this show has totally vanished. It's better to end this series instead of streching it. [sic]" You can check more such comments in the screenshot inserted above. It seems clear, there is a disconnect between fans and the show, and it is time the makers do something extraordinary to bridge this gap.

