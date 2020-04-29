Orange Is The New Black's Jenji Kohan Returning to Netflix With a Series About Social Distancing During COVID-19 Pandemic

Orange Is The New Black's Jenji Kohan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Jenji Kohan, the creator of Netflix's acclaimed hit "Orange Is the New Black", is returning to the streamer for a timely series titled "Social Distance". The new project, which borrows its name from the WHO guideline of social distancing, is an attempt to make people "feel closer to one another" in times of the coronavirus pandemic that has caused millions of deaths globally, restricted people to their homes and brought the world to a standstill. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kohan and her "OITNB" team, Tara Herrmann, Blake McCormick and Hilary Weisman Graham, will executive produce the scripted anthology series.

"Our job as storytellers is to reflect reality, and in this new, bizarre, bewildering reality we are all experiencing, we feel passionate about finding connection as we all remain at a distance. "We've been inspired to create an anthology series that tells stories about the current moment we are living through — the unique, personal, deeply human stories that illustrate how we are living apart, together," the producers said. They said the team would create and produce the show virtually so that the cast and crew can stay healthy and safe. Diego Velasco is attached to direct the talent remotely, while showrunner Graham will run production from her living room.

"The cast not only acts, but also films themselves at home. The experience of social distancing is currently universal, but no individual story is the same.

"Through a broad spectrum of tales and moments, some seismic and some mundane, we hope to capture a moment in time," the makers added.

Netflix will produce the series in-house as Kohan has an overall deal with the platform. An episode count and premiere date have not been determined.