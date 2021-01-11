Before we take a look at the web shows releasing this week, let's admire the fact that Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Vision is premiering on Disney+ Hotstar on January 15. Marvel fans are in for a treat with this anticipated release of 2021 as Loki and Falcon and the Winter Soldier series are next. Speaking about the next big release, it is Saif Ali Khan's political-thriller Tandav directed by Tiger Zinda Hai fame Ali Abbas Zafar. The trailer of this multi-starrer drama has impressed the audiences and it is premiering on Amazon Prime on Jan 15 as well. The show also stars Dino Morea, Sunil Grover, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias and Dimple Kapadia in major roles. Tandav: Lot of Scenes From Saif Ali Khan’s Amazon Prime Show Were Shot in the Royal Pataudi Palace, Says Sunil Grover

Another big release on Amazon Prime is Regina King's One Night In Miami which is a period drama about a fictional account of one incredible night where four legends Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, And Jim Brown discuss their roles in the civil rights movement. It also releases on Amazon Prime on January 15. Renuka Shahane's directorial debut Tribhanga starring Kajol is premiering on Netflix this week. Outside The Wire is yet another Netflix release which is a sci-fi film directed by Mikael Håfström. It stars Anthony Mackie as an android officer who works with a drone. Let's take a look at the web-series and movies coming this week in our ott releases of the week list. One Night In Miami: Leslie Odom Jr Opens Up About Working with Regina King in Her Directorial Debut

Web-Series Releasing This Week

Amazon Prime

1. Tandav: January 15, 2020

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Wanda Vision: January 15, 2020

SonyLIV

1. Gullak Season 2: January 15, 2020

Netflix

1. Disenchantment Part 3: January 15, 2020

2. Carmen Sandiego Season 4: January 15, 2020

3. Bling Empire: January 15, 2020 | Reality Show

Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Outside the Wire: January 15, 2020

2. Tribhanga: January 15, 2020

3. The Ultimate Playlist of Noise: January 15, 2020

4. Crack: January 11, 2020 | Documentary

5. Double Dad: January 15, 2020 | Portuguese

6. The Dig: January 15, 2020

Amazon Prime

1. One Night in Miami: January 15, 2020

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Bhoomi: January 15, 2020 | Tamil

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2021 02:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).