This week exciting OTT releases are lined up for release on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV and more. The first big release of the week is the Netflix film Monica, O My Darling featuring Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi. The film is slated to release on November 11. Another Netflix release is Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio which is the classic retelling of a tale set in the fascist Italy regime of Mussolini and the period is the 1930s. The film is arriving on Netflix on November 9. The next exciting release is Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh's Amazon Prime Video show Breathe Into The Shadows Season 2. Freddy OTT Release: Kartik Aaryan’s Film to Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar!

The Crown Season 5 also stars Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles is returning to Netflix on November 9. Tanaav is an upcoming Sony LIV show which is an official remake of the Israeli show Fauda. It is releasing on November 11 as well. The other series coming to OTT platform are Mukhbir - The Story of A Spy, Warrior Nun Season 2 and Lindsay Lohan's Netflix film Falling for Christmas. Brahmastra OTT Release: Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt’s Film to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar from November 4!

OTT Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Behind Every Star: 8th November 2022 | Korean

2. FIFA Uncovered: 9th November 2022

3. The Crown S5: 9th November 2022

4. Warrior Nun S2: 10th November 2022

5. Ancient Apocalypse: 11th November 2022

Amazon Prime Video

1. Breathe: Into the Shadows S2: 9th November 2022

Sony LIV

1. Tanaav: 11th November 2022 | Screeners Available/Shared

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Save Our Squad: 9th November 2022

ZEE5

1. Mukhbir - The Story of A Spy: 11th November 2022

OTT Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Triviaverse: 8th November 2022

2. Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio: 9th November 2022

3. The Soccer Football Movie: 9th November 2022

4. Falling for Christmas: 10th November 2022

5. Lost Bullet 2: 10th November 2022 | French

6. Monica O My Darling: 11th November 2022

ZEE5

1. Savings Account: 11th November 2022 | Bengali

