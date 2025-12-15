Actor Parag Tyagi misses no opportunity to shower love and admiration on his late better half, Shefali Jariwala. ‘Heartless People Spreading False News’: Shefali Jariwala’s Husband Parag Tyagi Dismisses Rumours About Their Pet Dog Simba’s Ill Health After Actress’ Demise (View Post).

Parag fondly remembered Shefali on her birth anniversary on Monday with an emotional post, claiming that he will 'Love you till my last breath even after that'.

View Parag Tyagi's Post:

Parag said that he is fortunate to have had not one but two incredible women in his life- his late wife, Shefali, and his mother.

He even uploaded a throwback video of Shefali dancing with her mother-in-law, who shares the same birth date.

Celebrating the two most important woman in his life, Parag wrote, "Log bolte hain ki ek aadmi ki saphalta ke peeche ek woman hoti hai, I am so lucky i have 2 women Pari & Mummy (Hug and red heart emoji) doston imagine dono ka birthday same date hai aaj. 15th dec. Happy birthday my life (Hug and red heart emoji) (sic)."

"Love you till my last breath even after that (Red heart and love kissed emojis)," he added.

In October, Parag marked Shefali's father’s birthday with another nostalgic note, promising to always be with him.

He took to his official Instagram handle and posted a clip providing a glimpse into his father-in-law’s birthday celebrations.

In one of the photos, Shefali's father was seen kissing the tattoo of Shefali that Parag inked on his chest.

“Happy birthday dad from your Shefu #shefalijariwala . I am always with u dad. Love u dad so much. Your shefu @shivanijariwala19 @sunita.jariwala,” the caption on the post read.

In another heartfelt post, Parag said that he will wait for Shefali forever.

Dropping a video compilation of some of his precious moments with Shefali, Parag penned, "I will wait for u even if forever leads me to sky & if I can’t find u thee I will beg the heavens to find u & tell u, remind u, of your forgotten vows, that I am vows and you are mine, no matter what happens my love is and will always be yours no matter what they will say, u will still be the one, I adore and I will wait for u forever . See u there and can’t wait to meet u ther (sic)."

