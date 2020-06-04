Paras Chhabra Wants To Eliminate THIS Memory of Ex Akanksha Puri From His Life Post Lockdown (Deets Inside)

Paras Chhabra, Akanksha Puri (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 contestants enjoyed a lot of limelight when they were locked inside the house. And even post the reality show, these celebs in a way or the other grab headlines almost everyday. It was recently when rumours of couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana upset with others had made it to the web, and now the latest news we hear is about Paras Chhabra. Thanks to his outspoken nature and good looks, Paras enjoyed a lot of fame while on the show. His complicated love story with now-ex Akanksha Puri made many heads turn. However, Chhabra still has a memory of Puri with him and it's the tattoo. Yep, Paras still has a tattoo of his ex name on his wrist. Paras Chhabra Reveals That Shehnaaz Gill's Fans Have Accused Him and Mahira Sharma Of Spreading The News of Santokh Singh Sukh's Rape Case (Deets Inside).

FYI, Akanksha also had a tattoo which read Paras' name but she got it turned into a bar code design after their split. Speaking on the same lines with ETimes TV, Chhabra expressed how the first thing he wants to get rid of after the lockdown is Akanksha's name from his life. He said, "Since we have broken up there is no point having a tattoo of her name. I had planned to do it immediately after coming out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, but I bagged a new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and as I was inside the house, I couldn't do it.

"Once I came out of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, lockdown was implemented and I couldn't get it removed. Now, the first thing I am going to do once the lockdown is lifted. This has been on my mind since a long time," he added. Paras Chhabra FINALLY Opens Up on Allegations That He Harassed Sunny Leone During Splitsvilla 8 (Deets Inside).

For the unversed, Paras and Akanksha's relationship went for a toss when the former got too close with Mahira Sharma on Bigg Boss 13. The two BB contestants visible pyaar made Puri insecure and so ended her love with Paras. Meanwhile, after Paras' latest desire the interesting thing to see is that will he also alter the tattoo or remove it completely. Stay tuned!