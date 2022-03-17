Hunarbaaz: Parineeti Chopra Joins Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty To Judge Colors TV's New Talent Show (View Pic). Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is all praise for actress, dancer and model Nora Fatehi, who is appearing as a special guest on 'Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan'. She says: "There are no actors or choreographers in the industry who can dance as well as Nora does."

Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan: Parineeti Chopra Breaks Down on Hearing Contestant Aakash Singh’s Moving Story. Nora has appeared in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil films. She gained popularity by doing item numbers in films like 'Temper', 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Kick 2'. Parineeti says that Nora's dancing skills are unbeatable and her every move impresses the 'Hasee Toh Phasee' actress.