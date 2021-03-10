British television personality Piers Morgan exited the "Good Morning Britain" TV show following a confrontation with colleague Alex Beresford, owing to Morgans comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markles interview with Oprah Winfrey. "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave ‘Good Morning Britain'. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add," the network said in a statement, as quoted by People magazine. Simi Garewal Accuses Meghan Markle of Lying in the Oprah Winfrey Interview, Claims She’s Using the ‘Race Card’.

Morgan had said that he did not believe "a word" said by the former royal couple during the 90-minute interview, and said that it was "contemptible". Morgan's comments led to the British media regulator Ofcom launching an investigation, after over 41,000 people filed written complaint, according to Variety. Soon after Morgan's exit, British actress-model, Jameela Jameel tweeted saying she wanted to kill herself after his "relentless campaign of lies and hatred" against her last year. Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Share Adorable Family Photo After Revealing Second Child’s Gender.

Piers Morgan Firm on His Opinions:

On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions. pic.twitter.com/bv6zpz4Roe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 10, 2021

"I almost killed myself a year ago because of Piers Morgan's relentless campaign of lies and hatred against me last February. I'm glad I'm still alive today for many reasons. But watching him leave GMB today is right up there and has me feeling," Jamil wrote on Twitter sharing a GIF of herself flipping her hair on the Emmys red carpet.

