Cristiano Ronaldo’s career at Manchester United is likely to be over after reports emerged that the club is considering terminating the player’s contract after his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan went viral. In an unsanctioned interview, Ronaldo slammed the club and said that he felt betrayed, besides hitting out at head coach Erik ten Hag, who he does not ‘respect.’ The explosive interview was made available to the public in two halves and Manchester United released a statement after the second part of it was revealed. Cristiano Ronaldo Interview with Piers Morgan: Watch Full Part 1 of CR7’s Explosive TV Interview on YouTube

In a statement on social media, Manchester United stated that they are taking appropriate steps in response to Ronaldo’s scathing criticism. According to ESPN and other sources, the Old Trafford club is exploring the option of terminating the player’s contract. Ronaldo had initially penned a two-year deal at the club when he made a sensational return in the summer of 2021 and his current deal expires in June 2023. Not just this but Manchester United also are thinking of suing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner over a breach of contract. Cristiano Ronaldo Interview with Piers Morgan: Watch Full Part 2 of CR7’s Explosive TV Interview on YouTube

The report in ESPN further claims that ten Hag has informed the club hierarchy of his intention of not having Ronaldo back after the World Cup. Ronaldo had slammed the club’s progress in the interview and also said that he felt, ‘provoked’ by ten Hag, after which he refused to be used as a substitute.

