As Indian television heartthrob Prince Narula celebrates his 33rd birthday on November 2023, let's delve into some captivating facets of the actor's life that every fan should know. From his reality show triumphs to his personal milestones, Prince Narula has etched a unique identity on the small screen. MTV Roadies-Karm Ya Kaand: Gang Leaders Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula Get Into a Fight.

Born on November 24, 1990, Prince's real name is Barveen Narula, but he opted for the change, believing it would bring him luck.

Prince holds the unique distinction of winning four TV reality shows – MTV Roadies X2, MTV Splitsvilla 8, Bigg Boss 9, and Nach Baliye 9. This makes him the ‘golden boy’ of reality Television.

Demonstrating his love, Prince sports a tattoo of wife Yuvika Chaudhary's name on the back of his neck, along with another tattoo on his left arm.

Engaged two years after professing his feelings on Bigg Boss 9, Prince and Yuvika tied the knot in October 2018. Talking about their relationship, Prince once said that he believes in 'importance of chemistry’ and the two have that bond. He added that it doesn't need any ‘math’ or ‘measurement’ but people in love can simply feel it. Nach Baliye 10: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary Roped In As Hosts for the Dance Reality Show – Reports.

Prince donated Rs 5 lakh to Salman Khan's 'Being Human' Foundation from his Bigg Boss 9 prize money. Considering VJ Rannvijay Singh as his guru and Akshay Kumar as his idol, Prince made his digital debut with ZEE5's Bombers.

Apart from his television triumphs, Prince tried his hand in music with a song alongside Yuvika and showcased his acting skills in Naagin 3.

Prince owns an impressive lineup of vehicles, including an Audi A4, BMW, Royal Enfield, Honda CBR, and Suzuki Intruder M1800 RZ bike.

A lover of chicken biryani, Prince's favourite film is Fast and Furious 7.

From a reported feud with Gautam Gulati to addressing alleged support for Rhea Chakraborty, Prince has had his fair share of controversies as well.

Happy Birthday Prince Narula!

