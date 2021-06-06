Child actress Aditi Jaltare, who is currently seen in the show Punyashlok Ahilyabai, says that TV has gone beyond saas-bahu sagas and faces no threat from OTT. The actress adds that both platforms are suited for different types of content. "While OTT viewership is on the rise, I believe television has its own niche religious audience. And today, television is so much more than stereotypical saas-bahu sagas. So, I believe both the mediums can exist in their own space," she told IANS. Punyashlok Ahilyabai Child Star Aditi Jaltare Opens Up About How She Balances Her Acting Career With Studies.

The actress says that more shows like hers should be made on the small screen. "I believe it's the need of the hour! The show 'Punyashlok Ahilyabai' takes a deep dive into a significant chapter of history. Queen Ahilyabai's legacy has inspired so many people and now we have got the chance to highlight her extraordinary journey. The show has shown us the path for the future... about the way we want to shape the woman of tomorrow. I believe that content like this makes us retrospect and introspect and urges us to bring the necessary change," she says. Punyashlok Ahilyabai Child Actress Aditi Jaltare Talks About Balancing Her Acting Career with Academics.

Talking about shooting in the pandemic, she says: "It's definitely not like the simpler times. But, everyone from the cast and to the crew has been going above and beyond to ensure a smooth shooting process. All the necessary precautionary steps are being taken. Hopefully, things will change for the better soon." "Punyashlok Ahilyabai" airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2021 06:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).