Actor Anup Soni, who plays a pivotal role in the upcoming web film Raat Baaki Hai , says being passionate about acting, the greatest high he gets is by working in good projects. In recent times, the actor has appeared in several projects. "I always say I am a passionate actor, passionate about acting, and it is not that acting is my profession but it is my passion too. Paoli Dam and Anup Soni-Starrer ‘Raat Baaki Hai’ to Premiere on ZEE5 From April 16!

So working in good projects with great scripts gives me a high. The coincidence that Tandav and 1962: The War In The Hills and now Raat Baaki Hai -- it is almost like I have a project releasing every month. Luckily I have a feature film named Satyamev Jayate 2 coming up too. It is a great feeling for me as an actor," he said. OTT Releases of The Week: John Stamos' Big Shot on Disney+ Hotstar, Karan Johar's Ajeeb Daastaans on Netflix, Paoli Dam's Raat Baaki Hai on ZEE5 and more.

In the film Raat Baaki Hai, he essays Kartik, who is accused of murder. The film is an adaption of Atul Satya Koushik's famous play Ballygunge 1990. The story of the film revolves around a single night when two estranged lovers reunite after a 12-year separation under strange circumstances. One is on the run from a murder suspect and, as the plot progresses, twists await to be unfolded. Featuring Rahul Dev, Paoli Dam and Dipannita Sharma along with Annup, and directed by Avinash Das, Raat Baaki Hai releases on Zee5 on April 16.

