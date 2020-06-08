Rajesh Kareer Leaves Mumbai For Punjab After Getting Enough Financial Help Following His Facebook Plea

Rajesh Kareer (Photo credit: Twitter)

The plight of migrant workers during the lockdown has pained us. Many have tried to help and many benefitted from these good samaritans. But there were also those who were finding it difficult to survive with no work during the lockdown. Many TV artistes have committed suicide recently owing to no work and income. Recently, Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer pleaded on his Facebook account for financial help. The help did pour in and at one time, he had to request people to not deposit money any further as he has received enough. He is obviously overwhelmed but his recent interview to a daily does raise concern over such artists and their lives. Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer Pleads for Financial Help, Co-star Shivangi Joshi Transfers Rs 10,000 into His Bank Account

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor said, "I have applied for my son’s school leaving certificate and I hope we move to Punjab by Thursday. I won’t leave Mumbai (forever). This is where I have worked throughout my life, I cannot learn new skills at this age. I do not see the situation (of working in Mumbai, given the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing norms to be observed) improving in the near future. I may not be able to wait for those 6-8 months before I can get some decent work. So I plan to go back to my native place and start something small. I will also try my hands at Punjabi films. Mumbai is in my heart, I will come back when the city calls me.”

Kareer also revealed how Sonu Sood also came to his help. He also informed how his son did a commercial with Sachin Tendulkar and that was the last income the family received. "My son is interested so I got him to act in this ad with 5-6 other kids. He is just 11 years old. His was the last income our family had,” informed Kareer.