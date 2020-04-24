Ramayan Dominates TRP Charts Once Again, Mahabharat Claims Second Spot in Two Out of Three Categories (View Ratings)

Ramayan Mahabharat TOP BARC Charts (Photo Credits: Twitter)

That 90s shows were class apart, was no hidden fact. However, what is also an encouragement these days is the fact that mythological shows have huge takers in the audience, case on point being Doordarshan's Ramayan and Mahabharat. The 90s shows made by Ramanand Sagar and B.R.Chopra respectively were loved then and are still loved by the masses if the shows' TRPs are anything to go by. For those who are still unaware, DD decided to re-air Ramayan and Mahabharat amidst the on-going nationwide lockdown and ever since, the shows have been creating history. The premiere week saw Ramayan break records, with Mahabharat following closely behind. And the mythological shows continue to dominate in their third-week telecasts too. Doordarshan's Ramayan Tops All Categories In BARC Ratings For March 2020.

The third week's BARC data was released on April 23, 2020 and once again, Ramayan has topped in the three main categories - Hindi GEC, Hindi GEC Urban and Hindi GEC Rural, with Mahabharat taking over the second spot in two out of three categories. Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri Look Strikingly Handsome in This BTS Picture From Their Ramayan Days and We Just Can't Stop Staring.

Check Out The Data Below:

Hindi GEC:

Ramayan Hindi GEC Ratings (Photo Credits: BARC Website)

Hindi GEC Rural:

Ramayan Hindi GEC Rural Ratings (Photo Credits: BARC Website)

Hindi GEC Urban:

Ramayan Hindi GEC Urban Ratings (Photo Credits: BARC Website)

Mahabharat seemed to slack only in the Hindi GEC Rural list but the show's rating took a leap from last week's 6228 impressions and the fifth spot to 7145 impressions and a fourth spot this week.

It's not new for Ramayan to be a record-breaking show. Back when it aired for the first time, Ramayan had recorded a viewership of over 100 million every week. Also, the show, during its original run, entered the Limca Book of Records for the most-watched mythological show with a viewership of 650 million across 5 countries.