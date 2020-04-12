Ramayan: Twitterati Hails 'Savage' Character Angad In The Latest Episode, Compare Him With Thor's Mjolnir! Check Funny Tweets and Memes

Angad in Ramayan, Meme (Photo Credits: Twitter)

DD National did the best thing till date by re-telecasting the old classic, Ramayan. The mythological serial on Doordarshan has taken Twitter by storm. While netizens are obviously going down the nostalgia ride, there are also memes and jokes related to the episodes. The recent bunch of them is dedicated to the character of 'Angad.' The netizens are just in awe with the portrayal of this mighty character in Ramanand Sagar's show even after so many years. Ramayan’s Aslam Khan Funny Memes: From ‘Duggal Sahab, Aaj Kya Bane Hain’ to ‘KL Rahul of Indian Cricket’, This Supporting Actor Has Become New Meme Material.

In one of the recently aired episodes, it is shown that Raavan tries to move Angad's leg from the ground. Unaware of Angad's true might, Raavan tries hard to do so but fails. This turned out to be a very emotional as well as a powerful scene when it was aired years ago. But to the delight of everyone, the emotions attached to the episode are still intact and Twitterati thoroughly enjoyed this 'savage act' of Angad. They even compared his leg with Avengers character Thor's hammer! Check out some of the tweets below.

Apart from these, there are another set of memes doing the rounds on the internet. It is of actor Aslam Khan who played multiple roles from a sage to a devil in this same show. Viewers could not help but notice this multi talented actor and made him viral in no time. The airing of Ramayan has truly opened the box full of memories for many!