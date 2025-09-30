The latest episode of Rise and Fall turned into a dramatic showdown between host Ashneer Grover and contestant Aarush Bhola, leaving the audience shocked. The clash erupted during the Weekend Ka Vaar segment when Ashneer expressed disappointment with the contestants, saying they were not performing to their full potential. He also advised Aarush Bhola not to get carried away by friendships inside the house. ‘Rise and Fall’: Manisha Rani’s Wildcard Entry Shakes Up House, Tells Dhanashree Verma ‘Gaali Mat Dena’ While Sharing Birthday Surprise.

Ashneer Grover and Aarush Bhola Clash Over Comment

In the heat of the discussion, Ashneer repeated one of Aarush’s earlier comments on the show, calling him “ch***** partner.” However, this remark did not sit well with Aarush, who immediately confronted the host. “Sir, I wanted to speak with you first, in the red room, you called me something. As a host, you can give me any criticism regarding the game, but don’t say such things next time. I am here because I have made a name for myself and not to hear all this," Aarush told Ashneer firmly.

Ashneer Grover Walks Out After Heated Argument

Ashneer defended himself by saying, “I just repeated a comment you made, you called yourself that, so why are you pouncing on me?" But Aarush stood his ground, replying, “I can tell myself anything I like, but I cannot have a third person tell me these things. Next time, I will not take this from anyone, even you. I can tell the camera what I like; you cannot tell me those things." This exchange pushed Ashneer over the edge. Losing his cool, he lashed out at Aarush and said, “What you get to hear depends on you. What are you here to play? Please get out. Do what you like, Aarush. I will not speak with you now.” Following this, Ashneer stormed out of the penthouse in anger. ‘Rise and Fall’: Dhanashree Verma, Nayandeep and Arbaz Shaikh Clash During Ultimate Ruler Pitches, Emotional Confrontation Leaves Dhanashree in Tears (Watch Video)

Watch ‘Rise and Fall’ Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazon MX Player (@mxplayer)

Aarush Bhola Refuses To Apologise

Other contestants, including Arjun Bijlani, tried to make Aarush understand that his behaviour towards the host was inappropriate, but Aarush refused to apologise. Standing firm, the YouTuber said, “They are trying to show something from the show, this doesn’t pay my bills, I have earned lots, so I am not going to hear all this." Later, Ashneer returned to the set and continued the show by announcing the week’s evictions, but the heated exchange left a lasting impression on both contestants and viewers alike.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (MX Player), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2025 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).