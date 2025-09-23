The drama inside the Rise and Fall house is increasing with every passing week. As the race for the Ultimate Ruler has commenced, the rulers have been asked to pitch their chosen workers who could prove helpful in the forthcoming challenge. A strategic discussion soon transpired into an emotional confrontation. ‘Rise and Fall’: After Sangeeta Phogat, Pawan Singh Becomes Second Star To Exit the Show.

Akriti Negi Questions Nayandeep Over Support in Ultimate Ruler Challenge

Referring to an earlier remark, Akriti questioned Nayandeep, “Aapne kaha tha ki agar main Arjun ke saath bhi aati, toh aap mujhe support karte. Kis basis pe aapne yeh bola tha?” (You had said that even if I came with Arjun, you would support me. On what basis did you say that?) Nayandeep replied by saying that he believed Akriti was deserving at the time, as they required a female presence in the rulers, and she had INR 2.5 lakhs to her advantage.

Dhanashree Verma, Nayandeep and Arbaz Shaikh Clash

Unhappy with the reasoning, Dhanashree and Arbaz kept interrupting and opposing him, which triggered a heated argument. Upset, Nayandeep accused them of playing politics and even claimed that Arbaz should be a politician. He even asked Dhanashree to “shut up". However, he later apologised to her, admitting he shouldn’t have spoken in such a manner. Nayandeep further alleged that Dhanashree, Arbaz, and Aaditya were functioning as a trio. Dhanashree hit back, saying, “Aapko mujhse sirf meri problem ki baate karo, Arbaz aur Aaditya ki nahi.” (You should just talk to me about my problems, not about Arbaz and Aaditya.) The confrontation even left her in tears. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ vs ‘Rise and Fall’: Why Viewers Are Flocking to Ashneer Grover’s MX Player Reality Show for Fresh Drama While Salman Khan’s Fan-Favourite on JioHotstar Struggles To Maintain Hype.

Watch 'Rise and Fall' Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazon MX Player (@mxplayer)

‘Rise and Fall’: Workers vs Rulers Face Off

This week, the Rise and Fall house has been divided between Workers and Rulers, with Bali, Aahana Kumra, Arjun Bijlani, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, and Akriti Negi hustling as Workers, while Dhanashree Verma, Aaditya Narayan, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait, Nayandeep Rakshit and Arbaz Patel hold the throne as Rulers. Rise and Fall airs on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like . While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2025 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).