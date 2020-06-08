Roadies Revolution Season 17 Live Audition Updates: Contestants Get Super Competitive In the Semi-Finale Week 

Roadies Revolution Season 17 Live Auditions (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Despite the much-loved Roadies auditions had to be moved online due to the Coronavirus pandemic, that led to the shutting down of shoots. And after a few weeks, the Roadies Revolution has ushered into its semi-finale week and promised its viewers an entertaining experience. From a belly dancer, a gymnast, a contemporary dancer and a fitness enthusiast, this week’s auditions had some of the finest aspirants with a plethora of talent. MTV Roadies Revolution Season 17 Online Auditions To Happen Only On Two Days, Here's How and When You Can Be Part of The Reality Show.

Hailing from the beautiful terrain of Sikkim, Prez Prerna left Prince Narula and Neha Dhupia spellbound with her magical belly dancing! While talking about herself, she also shared her desire to break the stereotypes and make belly dance a respectful profession in her state. A young lad Pavas shared his story of how being an alcoholic and a drug addict ruined his life, and he’s now on the path to getting back to his normal life. On the other hand, there were also contestants like Khushi Suyash and Shakib who impressed the judges with their physical fitness and the zest of becoming a Roadie. Roadies Revolution Season 17 Online Auditions: Here Are Some Unmissable Moments From Week 2.

In the culling round, Rannvijay challenged the fitness buffs - Suyash and Jay to face off with some stunts mapped out for them. Additionally, in a flex dual between Jigyasa and Khushi, Khushi impressed Rannvijay with her muscle power while guest judge Divya not only tested Prez and Nishtha’s dancing skills but also gave them the clock challenge.

As the fun episode continued, Rannvijay invited the dancing divas and the fitness freaks to roast each other as part of an exciting game where a wrong answer will result with all four of their heads being dunked in a bucket full of water. At the end of an electrifying semi-finale week, Rannvijay announced Jay and Nishtha Rahi as the winners on Saturday.

The next round of auditions will be the finale week where the last few contestants will join finalists - Sandeep, Rhythm, Manan, Ritu, Vyomesh, Nishtha, Suchika , Anjali, Jay and Nishtha Rahi and make it to journey of the Roadies Revolution.