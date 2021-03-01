Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has been keeping busy post the show. Right from media interviews to cosy get-togethers with near and dear ones, her schedule has been packed and how. Amid this, the victor of the reality show invited Guru Ma of the Kinnar samaj to her home. She took to Instagram and shared a mini glimpse of her and Abhinav Shukla taking blessings of Guru Ma. In her post's caption, she mentioned how the Guru has been a part of her popular TV show Shakti- Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki. Bigg Boss 14 Finale: Rubina Dilaik Lifts the Winner’s Trophy, Beats Rahul Vaidya!

For the one's unaware, Rubina was the face of Colors TV serial Shakti in which she played the role of a Hijra. Quite brave of her to essay the character with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. As seen in the clip, Rubina could be seen serving the guests tea, gifting them sarees and much more. In the post, the actress also mentioned that how Guru Ma wanted to meet Abhinav as she felt he's an amazing human being. Rubina Dilaik Wins Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan, Sara Gurpal and Others Shower Congratulations On Her Victory!

Check Out The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Indeed, what a couple! RubiNav are literally setting examples one after another. Meanwhile, after getting locked inside the house of almost 150 days on Bigg Boss 14, Rubi was crowned as the winner of the reality show. She took home the glorious winner's trophy and also Rs 36 lakh as the prize money. She's truly a queen. Stay tuned!

