Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Actress Kaveri Priyam’s Instagram Account Gets Hacked

TV Actress Kaveri Priyam (Photo Credits: Instagram)

There are several celebrities across industries whose social media accounts have been hacked. Actors and actresses from the film and television industries have faced this issue. Adnan Sami, Urvashi Rautela, Jessica Alba, Mariah Carey, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and many other celebs’ social media accounts have been hacked and they even filed a complaint. The TV actress whose Instagram account has been hacked is Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke fame Kaveri Priyam. Anupama Parameswaran's Facebook Account Gets Hacked; Actress Reacts to Morphed Pictures Shared on Social Media.

Kaveri Priyam, who is known to play the character Kuhu Rajvansh in the TV show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, had reported that her Instagram account was hacked. It came into her notice after she observed some ‘unusual activities’ on her Insta feed, reports TellyChakkar. About it she had revealed to the entertainment portal, “I noticed unusual activities happening late night on my Instagram account. I observed that my bio on the handle has changed, I immediately fixed it and changed my password and did a few setting changes as well post which I logged out and tried logging in with my new password but to my dismay, I just couldn’t login after that.” Urvashi Rautela’s Facebook Account Gets Hacked, Actress Requests Fans Not to Respond to Any Posts (Read Tweet).

Kaveri Priyam also revealed that she reported about this incident and filed a complaint with the cyber cell department and also on the Instagram helpline. Looks like the issue has been resolved and her account has been resorted. Kaveri Priyam has again started sharing posts on Instagram. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, she extended her wishes to all the moms by sharing a post on her Insta story.