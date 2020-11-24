Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke fame Shaheer Sheikh is finally engaged to his girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor. The actor took to his Instagram and shared the good news. Along with the official announcement, he also shared a cutesy picture of his fiancé. For the unaware, Ruchikaa happens to be from the entertainment industry itself and is the Creative Producer and Executive Vice President at Balaji Motion Pictures. Woohoo!! The pic shared by Sheikh sees Ruchikaa in a happy mood flaunting her diamond ring. Shaheer Sheikh Officially Introduces Girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor To The World In the Cutest Way Possible (View Post).

In the photo, we see Shaheer holding Ruchikaa's hand wherein he captioned the post as, "TuHasdiRave excited for the rest of my life.. #ikigai." Reports of the lovebirds getting hitched have been floating in the tinsel town for a year now and finally, we see the two getting engaged. We bet this post might have come as a surprise to fans amid the pandemic. Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor To Have A Registered Marriage In November, Traditional Wedding To Follow in February 2021 (Deets Inside).

Check Out The Picture Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

It was just a few days back when Shaheer had made his love official with Ruchikaa by posting a quirky selfie of the two. He had captioned it as, "Here you go... after all the morphed pictures, thought of saving you all some time."

Earlier a close source to the actor had told TOI that the couple might get married in November, “Due to the pandemic, the couple will have a low-key wedding. Before the ceremony in Mumbai, Shaheer plans to have a small function at his Jammu home, where his family is based. If the pandemic situation improves, they will have a traditional wedding in Mumbai in February next year.” Aww!!! Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2020 07:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).