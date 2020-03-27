Ruslaan Mumtaz 'Family Members Will Not Be Allowed To See The Baby Because of Social Distancing'

Ruslaan Mumtaz and Nirali Mehta (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While actor Ruslaan Mumtaz and wife Nirali are on the moon, thanks to the birth of their baby boy. The pair welcomed their bundle of joy on March 26, 2020, yes, amidst the on-going Coronavirus pandemic. Ruslaan had actually wanted to wait before announcing the good news, but then he decided to spread some cheer. Ruslaan also announced that Nirali and the baby were both fine and healthy. Earlier, Ruslaan had expressed his and Nirali's wish of having a baby girl and had also decided on names for them. But now, plans have changed and Ruslaa says, "Now, we will have to sit down and think of a good name for the baby. I had many names ready for a girl, but not a boy." Ruslaan Mumtaz and Nirali Mehta Become Parents to a Baby Boy, Actor Calls His Son a ‘Superhero’ (View Pics).

Talking about his most memorable day, Ruslaan told BT, "It was a normal delivery and the baby was born at 4 am on Thursday. Around 9 pm on Wednesday, Nirali went into labour and all of us panicked because we had to rush from our Juhu home to the hospital, which is located at Marine Lines. Due to social distancing, we didn’t take any of our family members with us. We did not see a single person on the road and it was quite eerie. I was scared that we might be stopped by the police, but luckily, nothing happened and we reached the hospital in half an hour."

However, for now, apart from Ruslaan and Nirali, only the former's mother and the latter's father have seen the baby boy, thanks to social distancing. While Nirali's father is a radiologist at Saifee where she delivered her baby, Ruslaan's mother is staying with the couple to help them with the baby. Ruslaan and Nirali will have to wait for the Coronavirus lockdown to subside, so as to share their joy with the other family members. Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz and Wife Nirali All Set To Become Parents (View Post).

Said Ruslaan, "We will be in the hospital for two days. Due to social distancing. my parents and other family members will not be allowed to see the baby. We had finalised a nanny, but now, due to the lockdown, we are planning to do everything on our own. The hospital staff was very efficient, but I was extremely worried about how we are going to manage it.”

"My mom (actress Anjana Mumtaz) is at home to help, but I want to be a hands-on father. I was feeling bad that I could not be with Nirali in her last month of pregnancy, but now that I am at home, I will make the most of it. We plan to watch online videos to learn more about handling a newborn," concluded the latest Papa in town. Congratulations Ruslaan and Nirali!