Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt is all set to come up with her new directorial titled Sanak -Ek Junoon. The web series follows the journey of a loving couple that moves from a small town to the bustling lines of Mumbai, only to face hardship after hardship. Maaya Season 4 to Go on Floors on Feb 10, Vikram Bhatt’s Daughter Krishna Bhatt to Direct Rohit Roy’s MX Player Web Show.

Talking about the project, Krishna said, "Love has always fascinated me as an emotion, and with the web, a creator can craft an expansive world sans any limitations. Sanak is a love story that is made with heart, told from the heart and has a lot of heart." Vikram is extremely excited about his daughter's web series. Vikram Bhatt Reunites with Mahesh Bhatt After Two Decades for Horror Film 'Cold', Says Will Reinvent the Genre.

He said, "We have a weaved many nuances into this tale. It is about dreams, desires, destiny and so much more. I can't wait for the audiences to experience Krishna's poetic labour of love." Sanak, which will stream on MX Players, stars Rohit Roy, Pawan Chopra and Aindrita Ray.

