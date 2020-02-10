Sanjivani 2 February 10, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: NV Can’t Stop Watching Ishani, While an Intoxicated Rahil Creates a Scene

Sanjivani 2 Written Update (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In the last episode of Sanjivani 2, Rishab blames Ishani for the mistake he did so that he is not thrown out of the hospital. NV questions her while Rahiil makes a bold claim. In tonight’s episode, we see Ishani (Surbhi Chandna) sitting upset on her bed while Bebe comes there with coffee for both. She tries lifting her mood and asks her what happened. Ishani says about her putting Sid’s (Namit Khanna) life in danger once again. Bebe asks her to calm down and supports her. She tells her about the party happening in the evening. Sanjivani 2 February 7, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Rishab Tries to Frame Ishaani in Mishandling Sid’s Critical Case and Makes NV Question her Intentions.

Ishani says that it doesn’t seem right to have a party in such a situation. However, Bebe convinces her to get ready beautifully for the party and forget about what happened. Ishani tries avoiding the party but Bebe forces her to attend it. She dresses her up beautifully and compliments her beauty. The guests come home while NV (Gaurav Chopra) greets them. Rahil is still fuming over NV but Rishab controls him. NV first thanks everyone for attending the party and thanks everyone individually for their major contribution towards Sanjivani. NV makes the announcement that he is opening a fund for all the doctors and staff in Sanjivani for education or housing loans etc. He then waits for Ishani. NV sees Ishani coming out dressed and gets lost in her. NV daydreams that he is dancing with Ishani.

Ishani comes there and greets everyone but Rahil is still angry at her. NV gives a gift to everyone as a token of thanks for their work. They open it to find car keys and Rishab gets elated. Ishani too gets it but she denies it. She makes a shocking announcement that she doesn’t like to work in Sanjivani and thus she doesn’t deserve the gift. Ishani says that she didn’t do her job as a doctor with sincerity and thus she doesn’t deserve to be called a doctor. She announces that she quits her job much to everyone’s shock. Rahil having had enough goes to NV and starts humiliating him. He blames him for covering up his wife’s mistakes by bribing them with funds and car. Sanjivani 2 February 6, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Ishaani Helps Sid Recover, But is Shocked to See Him Suffer Violent Seizure Attacks.

Rahil says that if other doctors do any mistake then they will be punished but if his wife is at fault, then others will be bribed to keep their mouth shut. Rahil says that first, his wife will throw Sid out of Sanjivani but later keeps him in her own house. Later on, she’ll transfer him to a place where organ selling takes place. Finally, she would try to kill him by overdose and for all her mistakes they will be bribed to keep their mouth shut. He calls NV selfish and asks others if they really need this gift over Sid’s life. They all throw the keys down and seeing everyone drop their keys, Rishab also half-heartedly drops his set.

In the precap, Rishab too lashes out at Ishani signalling her not to reveal the truth but NV notices it.