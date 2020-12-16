In a shocking turn of events, Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday had arrested a television actor in a robbery case. The 40-year-old actor was allegedly robbing elderly persons by posing as police officials. After his arrest, the person in question has been handed over to the Dehradun Police on transit remand. The actor is said to con people primarily in Dehradun and Chandigarh. He used to travel to these cities fro Mumbai by air and fly back after committing a felony. TV Actor Preetika Chauhan and Peddler Faisal Arrested by NCB for Possessing Marijuana.

After being arrested, the actor was enquired about his crime where he revealed that he is an identified member of an Iranian gan who target senior citizens for their robberies. He revealed that he would ask the elderly to keep their gold ornaments and other expensive things in a bag saying that the police will conduct checks ahead and steal it. He was arrested in Andheri in a joint operation conducted by Dehradhun's Patel Nagar Police and Mumbai's Crime Branch unit.

The accused, Salman Jafari had acted in television serials like Chittorgarh ki Rajkumari Padmini, Chhatrapati Raja Shivaji, Savdhan India and in movies like Gulamkai and Bahanchor, the officials revealed. The officials further stated that unit-8 of the Mumbai crime branch had received a tip from the Dehradun Police about the alleged involvement of the accused in robbing an old woman> Salman stole gold ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh. Soon after, a case was registered at Patel Nagar police station in Dehradun under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for his crime. Karan Oberoi Arrested in Alleged Rape Case; Actor Breaks Down in Tears During the Court Proceedings.

On being questioned about his crime, the actor initially denied the charges and told the police that he has been working in the TV industry for quite some time and has a good reputation and hence he would never do such a thing. He later admitted to his involvement in the cheating cases and was immediately taken into custody. The actor is said to have committed three offences in Nagpur and two in Uttarakhand earlier as well.

