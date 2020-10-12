Scam 1992: All You Need to Know About Pratik Gandhi Who is Earning Rave Reviews (pHoto Credit: Twitter)

Hansal Mehta's new web-series, Scam 1992 has been getting some very positive reviews on social media. The series, streaming on SonyLIV, is based on the rise and fall of the late Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker and businessman, accused of many scams that earned him jail sentences, where in prison, he breathed his last. All of 10 episodes, Scam 1992 has been praised for its meticulous research, the direction, the plentiful of '80s and '90s homages, and yes, its lead, Pratik Gandhi's performance. The actor has been getting rave reviews for his portrayal of Harshad Mehta, especially the way he delivers his speeches. Scam 1992 Review: Pratik Gandhi Towers Tall in Hansal Mehta’s Meticulous Retelling of the Harshad Mehta Story.

If you have an inkling of Pratik's theatre background, then it is hardly a surprise as to why he is such a fantastic actor and can deliver lines with gusto. Pratik may have only done a couple of Bollywood projects (we will get to that in a bit), but he is a more popular face in Gujarat.

An engineering student once, Pratik made his name in the famed Gujarati circuit, gaining fame with a role in the play Aa Paar Ke Pele Paar, that also had veteran artistes like Firoz Bhagat and Apara Mehta. Pratik was not averse to doing risque roles in the beginning of his career, as proven by his role of a gay character in the LGBTQ film, Sridhar Rangayan's Yours Emotionally. The movie had screenings at various film festivals including the LGBTQ film festival, NewFest 2006.

Pratik continued to do great work in the theatre, and got good reviews in plays like Ame Badha Sathe To Duniya Laiye Mathe, Hu Chandrakant Bakshi, Mohan No Masalo, Sir Sir Sarla etc. In Mohan No Masalo - a one play act - he played Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi before he became 'Mahatma'.

By 2014, Pratik had also entered Gujarati cinema, with a lead role in Bey Yaar. His 2016 film Wrong Side Raju, a social thriller, went onto win National Award for the Best Gujarati Film that year. Wrong Side Raju was produced by under the banner of the former production house Phantom Films, owned by Anurag Kashyap, Madhu Mantena, Vikramaditya Motwane and Vikas Bahl.

Pratik also had a starring role in the Gujarati film Ventilator, that also starred Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff and Juhi Chawla. The movie was a remake of a Marathi film by the same name, which was produced by Priyanka Chopra.

His last Gujarati film to release was Luv Ni Love Storys, where he played the lead role. The movie came out earlier this year.

Pratik had done only two Hindi movies to date - Mitron and LoveYatri. In both the films, his role was being the best friend to the hero - Jackky Bhagnani (Mitron) and Aayush Sharma (LoveYatri). It is in Mitron where Pratik received more attention, thanks to some fantastic comic timing and dialogue delivery. In our review of Mitron, this is what we said about him - "Pratik Gandhi as Jai's confident friend Raunak is terrific, equipped with some of the best lines in the film. His 'Mind Your Own Business' barb will bring down the house."

With the actor getting rave reviews for his performance in Scam 1992, perhaps, Bollywood can give this bundle of talent more attention, and therefore more roles, that are spotlight-worthy. Beyond playing the hero's snarky BFF. Mitron Actor Pratik Gandhi Tests Positive For COVID-19 Along With Wife and Brother.

Speaking about his personal life, Pratik is a married man, leading a blissful life with fellow actress Bhamini Oza since 2009. Recently, his family had a bad bout of luck, when the actor, his wife and his brother all got afflicted with COVID-19.

