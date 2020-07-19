Indian actor Pratik Gandhi has been tested positive for COVID-19. The actor shared the news on his social media pages to keep his fans up to date. He also revealed that his wife Bhamini and his brother have also tested positive. While Pratik and his wife are in self-isolation at home, his brother has been admitted to a hospital. "We as a family took ‘be positive’ way too seriously and didn’t discriminate against even corona. Me and my wife are being treated at home and my brother is hospitalised, we are all putting up a strong fight against the virus. With warmth, support and prayers of friends and family," Pratik wrote. Mitron Movie Review: Watch This Slice-of-Life Comedy for Kritika Kamra, Pratik Gandhi's Performances.

Pratik's prominent roles include Wrong Side Raju - which one a National Film Award, Ventilator, Love Ni Bhavai along with Bollywood movies like Mitron and LoveYaatri.

The actor will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's web-series Scam 1992. Hansal Wishes for his actor's well being. "Get well soon champ, beat the virus with your positivity," he wrote.

Shrenu Parikh, TV actress who tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back, tweeted, "We are all in the same boat Pratik. Wish you and your family a God speed recovery. Feel free to call anytime if dukh dard baantna hai,"

In the last couple of weeks, many artists across the country have tested positive for COVID-19. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Kiran, Shrenu, Parth Samthaan, and many others have been diagnosed.

