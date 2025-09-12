After making everyone fall in love with his flawless dance moves, iconic dancer, choreographer, actor, and filmmaker, Prabhudeva, is all set to make his OTT debut in Sony LIV’s forthcoming political crime thriller Sethurajan IPS. Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva To ‘Spotlight’ Through Electrifying Dance Video, Calls It ‘Legacy’ – WATCH.

Set against the charged backdrop of rural Tamil Nadu, the show revolves around Sethurajan IPS - a cop caught in a politically sensitive murder case that soon turns into a battle of power, identity, and justice.

Prabhudeva Transforms into a Determined Cop for Sony LIV Series

The first look poster from the show has Prabhudeva sitting on his desk, sipping tea, with his eyes exuding determination.

Prabhudeva’s raw and riveting transformation for his next has already raised the excitement of the movie buffs.

Shedding light on his character, Prabhudeva said: “Sethurajan IPS isn’t just a cop; he’s a man caught in a storm of duty, identity, and politics."

He admitted that this role challenged him like never before.

"I believe this story is not just timely, but necessary. Sony LIV has always pushed the envelope with bold, rooted storytelling, and this series is no exception," he added.

Made under the direction of Rafiq Ismail, Sethurajan IPS is likely to premiere soon, only on Sony LIV. Further details regarding the cast and crew of the drama are expected to be revealed in the near future.

Shifting our focus to his other work commitments, at the moment, Prabhudeva has his hands tied with many projects. He will be starring in the forthcoming Tamil movie Jolly ‘O Gymkhana, which has been directed by Sakthi Chidambaram. The choreographer will also be a part of the Hindi version of the drama by Badass Ravi Kumar.

Over and above this, he is also shooting for Vadivelu by filmmaker Sam Rodrigues. The project marks Prabhudeva's reunion with the director after 24 years. Prabhudeva Fans Recreate the Iconic ‘Muqabla’ Track With a Saree Clad Twist and Their Efforts Will Surely Leave You Impressed! (Watch Viral Video).

Prabhudeva's lineup further includes Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer, Moon Walk, Singanallur Signal, and Maharagni - Queen of Queens.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like . While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2025 05:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).