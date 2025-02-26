Filmmaker and choreographer Prabhu Deva recently introduced his son, Rishii Ragvendar Deva, to the 'spotlight' in a captivating dance performance that left audiences spellbound. Taking to Instagram, Prabhu Deva shared a video showcasing the father-son duo’s electrifying on-stage synergy. Rishii effortlessly mirrored his father’s iconic moves, a testament to the undeniable legacy of talent he carries. In a heartwarming moment, Prabhu Deva gracefully stepped aside, allowing his son to shine before they reunited for a flawlessly synchronised routine that mesmerised the crowd. A multifaceted genius, Prabhu Deva, often hailed as the Indian Michael Jackson, has earned two National Awards for Best Choreography for Minsara Kanavu and Lakshya. Prabhudeva Fans Recreate the Iconic ‘Muqabla’ Track With a Saree Clad Twist and Their Efforts Will Surely Leave You Impressed! (Watch Viral Video).

Meet Prabhu Deva's Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhudeva (@prabhudevaofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)