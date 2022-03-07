Ahead of International Women's Day, actress Shefali Shah, who was recently seen in the web series 'Human', talks about how female actors are not afraid to work in challenging genres and are opting for clutter-breaking shows. Shefali says: "With powerful women actors breaking stereotypes and taking up challenging roles in different genres, women's representation in the Indian entertainment landscape has tremendously evolved." Human Review: Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari's Disney+ Hotstar Series is a Terrifying Watch But Not in the Correct Sense! (LatestLY Exclusive).

She further adds how working in the medical drama 'Human' was not an easy project for her and it was something like taking a risk but she was ready to do that. "Working in a recently released medical drama, 'Human' was not at all a piece of cake considering the complexities of the genre. Human: Shefali Shah Opens Up About Her Role in the Upcoming Medical Thriller Series, Says ‘She’s Complicated and Unpredictable’.

However, throughout my life and career, I have always aimed at opting for clutter-breaking movies and series that would trigger larger social conversations and inspire the world to break the biases," she concludes. 'Human' streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

