Television actress Mahima Makwana who is currently seen on Colors TV daily soap, Shubharambh took to her Instagram account and shared how she experienced sudden chest pain in the morning. Further, in the write up she also mentioned how the pain gradually increased, but she is now fine, resting and waiting for the reports. Well, that's not it, as Mahima via the post also talked about the behavioural changes she sensed in people around her when she started experiencing the pain. In the note, she raised the concern over coronavirus and questioned if the deadly bug is uniting or dividing the people. Mohena Kumari Singh's Brother Tests Negative For COVID-19, Thanks Everyone For Strength and Support (Watch Video).

In a lengthy post, the star made a valid point about how her chest pain made people wonder if she is infected with COVID-19. Well, the situation in the country is slowly and steadily getting back on track, but the scare around the disease is real and how. "What surprised me was some people around me could only think if I am infected, followed by behavioural changes and distancing." a part of her post read. Karishma Tanna Resumes Shoot Post 4-Month Lockdown And She Can’t Contain Her Excitement (Watch Video).

Check Out Mahima's Instagram Story Below:

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Spotboye, Mahima had revealed how she was asked to take a 40 percent paycut to which she had denied. "We haven't received the date but definitely got a call about shoots starting anytime soon. Along with that, they have asked for a 25% pay cut which was 40% until last month. But that time I clearly told them no as 40% was too much. I could have lost my job but I didn't agree to it," the actress had said. Get well soon Mahima. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2020 01:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).