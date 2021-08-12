Actress Shweta Gulati known for her role 'Janvi' in 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' is currently seen in murder mystery 'Crimes and Confessions'. She is playing a hairstylist in the segment titled 'Shame Shame'. The actress called her character from the show absolutely different from what she has done in the past. Ask her what makes her character different she says: "If I tell you what is different then I will be giving away the plot of the series and I don't want that. But if I say that it's different, you'll watch it and then you'll know why I'm saying that. I just hope and pray that everyone likes it." Tera Yaar Hoon Main: Shweta Gulati Opens Up on How She Prepped Up to Play a Mother in Sony SAB Show.

Shweta's last acting stint with 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' didn't go as per plan as she was asked to move out of the daily soap. "Honestly no, there was no resentment," she says on her exit from the show. Interestingly, Shweta also revealed that the makers of the show wanted her back on the drama due to declining ratings. "In fact, they came back to me with it. Two weeks ago I was in talks with Shashi – Sumeet (producers of the show) again because they wanted me back on the show. But I think I have moved on. I would rather do 'Crime and Confessions' than re-enter the show. I'd rather play Rekha and tap the other side of my personality, my skill, my art." Bigg Boss 13: Rahul Roy, Shweta Tiwari, Gautam Gulati, Shilpa Shinde: Here’s The Complete List Of Previous Winners Of The Controversial Reality TV Show!

'Crimes and Confessions' is an anthology series with four stories that are set in different eras. It is streaming on ALTBalaji.

