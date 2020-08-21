Actress Shweta Gulati will be seen playing a mother in the upcoming TV show, Tera Yaar Hoon Main. She says she developed the habit of observing real-life moms in order to do justice to her character. "I was struggling a little bit initially while shooting for my role, since I am not a mother, and I can't connect to those emotions beyond a point. I gradually improved and have been doing a decent job playing an on-screen mother," Shweta told IANS. Benaifer Kohli Opens Up on Saumya Tandon’s Exit From Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, Says She Asked the Actress To Suggest Her Replacement (Deets inside)

"In fact, I have started observing mothers in real life and their behaviour towards children. That's the only way I can improve. I observe my mom very closely now and then I try to adapt her little details while shooting," she said. Kabir Singh Actress Nikita Dutta Feels Upcoming Dance Movie Rocket Gang Will Take Her Out of the Comfort Zone

"Tera Yaar Hoon Main" revolves around the relationship between a father and a son, played by Ssudeep Sahir and Ansh Sinha. The story is about how the father is eager to keep up with today's time and be a part of his son's life. The show will air on Sony SAB from August 31.

