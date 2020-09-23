Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari has tested positive for the COVID-19. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress confirmed her diagnosis in a conversation with ETimes: "Yes, I have tested positive for COVID-19." She added that she developed a mild symptoms including a cough on September 16. She got tested on September 17 and results came back positive soon. "So, I have quarantined myself. Palak (daughter) is also very particular about social distancing. It's a tough time no doubt. Even on the sets, it's so difficult to shoot. It's so edgy at times," she said. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Update: COVID-19 Lockdown Leads to No Business At Gada Electronics Affects Jethalal’s Spirits.

"When will we come out of this pandemic?" Well, that is the question on everyone's minds Shweta. Hope we get an answer soon. We wish the actress a speedy recovery from the infection. Her son Reyansh has been sent to live with his father, Abhinav Shukla.

The actress is currently seen in the TV show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, with Varun Badola. The duo was supposed to shoot for an important sequence when Shweta developed the symptoms. The producers and the actress were not willing to take a chance, and despite the all-important pending task, prioritised testing. Makers will find a way forward with the track in the temporary absence of Shweta, as she'll be isolated until October 1. Disha Parmar Tests Positive for COVID-19, Pens 'Being Positive Never Was So Awful' (View Post).

Earlier, Varun Badola's wife Rajeshwari Sachdeva had tested positive for COVID-19. The actress shared the news on her social media. Varun had tested negative and is waiting for results number two now, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

Many celebrities have tested positive from COVID-19. Most recently, Zarina Wahab, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Zoa Morani, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Raai, Parth Samthaan had contracted the disease. Many names have recovered now. India has registered more than 5.65 million cases of COVID-19 since March. There have been 90,000 deaths due to the virus.

