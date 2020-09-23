The upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will see Jethaalal in low spirits. For months now, Gada Electronics has not seen the face of a customer and there’s not much to do. The time seems to have stopped and Jethaalal’s morale is really low. And daddy dearest, Champaklal, sensing his son's low mood, takes it upon himself, to do something about it. And knowing that the one thing that can cheer up Jethalal is Fafdaa! So, Champaklal ventures into the kitchen to prepare a warm, fresh lot of Fafdaa for his Jethyaa. #TMKOC Becomes The Top Trend On Twitter After Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fans Post Funny Memes Welcoming The Show's Fresh Episodes!.

Things have become stagnant and Jethaalal, like everyone else has been spending his lockdown days at home. Of course, he's helping with the daily household chores and Jethaalal's duty is with the broom. But after doing the cleaning, there isn't much to do. What also adds to Jethaa's problems is when he decides to leave home and go to his shop, he receives a call from Bagha advising him not to.

Bagha informs Jethaalal that the shop is under the demarcated Red Zone and no one is allowed to either step-in or step-out of the area. What will Jethaa do now, given his spirits are already dampened?

