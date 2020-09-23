After the likes of Parth Samthaan, Himani Shivpuri, Rajesh Kumar, Sachin Tyagi, Rajeshwari Sachdeva, Himansh Kohli and Karam Rajpal among others, another actor, Disha Parmar, has now fallen prey to the Coronavirus pandemic. Disha, who made a mark in the industry with shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai... Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Woh Apna Sa, recently tested positive for COVID-19 and took to Instagram to share a text where she wrote, "As they say there is no right timing for bad time… Being positive never was so awful (sic)." Happu Ki Ultan Paltan Actress Himani Shivpuri Tests Positive for COVID-19 (View Post).

"My mom tested corona positive around 10 days back. She’s better now and recovering well. But yesterday, I had to get tested because I developed symptoms. My tests came positive," revealed Disha to Bombay Times. She continued, "I am almost asymptomatic. I just have a little soreness in the throat and feel fatigued. We were following up with my mother’s medical treatment and I also got it." Rajeshwari Sachdev Tests Positive For COVID-19, Shaadi Mubarak Shoot Halted.

Check Out the Post Below:

Disha Parmar's Instagram Story

The actress, however, is under home quarantine and is getting herself treated at home only. "We are following all the guidelines. Hopefully, I will recover soon. I am also hoping that the pandemic will get over soon, and we all get back to living our normal lives. It has been a difficult time for the entire country in the past few months. Initially, the country faced the lockdown and now, when everything has opened up, the cases are increasing,” a hopeful Disha concluded.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2020 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).