Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi in a shocking turn of events has passed away. He died after suffering a major heart attack while working out in a gym. Today, let us take a look at his career, family and other details.

Siddhaanth was known for his roles in shows like Waaris, Sufiyana Pyar Mera, Suryaputra Karna etc. He gained fame with Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti recently. He was known for his handsome personality and powerful roles. He marked his debut with Kkusum.

Siddhaanth recently changed his name from Anand Surryavanshi to Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi. Born on December 15, 1975, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Siddhaanth was 46 years old as of 2022. He was married to Ira, a Star India creative. After 15 years of marriage the couple decided to part their ways. They had a daughter together named Diza. Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti aired on December 14, 2020 and went off-air on November 5, 2021.

