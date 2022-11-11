Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, who shot to fame with shows like Sufiyana Ishq Mera and Kyu Rishton Mein Katti Batti passed away. It is believed that the actor died of cardiac arrest while working out in the gym. Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Dies at 46; Jay Bhanushali Mourns Loss of the Kkusum Actor (View Post).

Siddhaanth was 46. No further information about the actor’s demise is known as of now. His close friends from the industry have taken to social media to mourn his loss. Salil Ankola posted a heartfelt message which read: ‘Gone too soon Rest in peace my friend @_siddhaanth_ No words to express my grief ’ Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi of Kyu Rishton Mein Katti Batti Fame Passes Away After Collapsing in Gym.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri was shocked with the news. He took to Twitter to share his feelings. He also mentioned that aggressive gymming is a health hazard.

This so tragic & sad. The mad rush to build aggressive body, without any medical advise is so dangerous. Hyper-Gymming is a relatively new phenomenon which got mad impetus due to Instagram. It needs to be regulated for sure. Society needs to rethink. Oh, Siddhanth… ॐ शांति। pic.twitter.com/bK0kDA8gIG — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 11, 2022

Jay Bhanushali also mentioned: ‘Gone to soon’. We offer heartfelt condolences to Siddhaanth’s family and closed ones.

