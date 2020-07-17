Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill struck a chord when they were locked inside a house together for the reality show, Bigg Boss 13. The two were romantically linked but Sidharth maintained that he thinks Shehnaaz as a friend. On the other hand, Shehnaaz has openly declared her love for Sidharth on multiple occasions. The latest update about the duo might start a war. So, Shehnaaz features in a song by Tony Kakkar titled Kurta Pajama. Sidharth has dissed the track. Sidharth Shukla Has A Whacky Comeback To Shehnaaz Gill's Fan Who Asked Him To Seek Work From Punjab Ki Katrina (View Tweet).

Sidharth took to his Twitter to share not so kind words about the song. "Kurta Pajama kala kala kala kala kala kala kya bakwas gana hai muh pe chadgaya saala saala saala saala saala," Kurta Pajama Music Video Out: Shehnaaz Gill Steals The Thunder In This Tony Kakkar’s Catchy Number (Watch Video).

While this may seem to enrage, Sidharth and Shehnaaz have always shared this relationship. Sidharth keeps pulling Shehnaaz's leg by being mean to her. The lady also knows how to give it back. Or this might be a single publicity strategy for the song.

Check Out Sidharth's Post Here:

Kurta Pajama kala kala kala kala kala kala kya bakwas gana hai muh pe chadgaya saala saala saala saala saala ....😋😉 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 17, 2020

Check Out Kurta Pajama Here:

In a recent Interview, Shehnaaz was asked about her bond with Sidharth after the reality show's end. Our bond is the same way as it was during Bigg Boss. I wish that it remains the same. Why would I miss him? I call him whenever I miss him. We have met once or twice and once the lockdown is lifted we will meet again," she said.

