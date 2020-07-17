Shehnaaz Gill created quite a stir with her stint on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13. Her crazy antics, cuteness to one-liners got her crowned as Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif by none other than the host Salman Khan. Post the show, we saw her in a melody with Sidharth Shukla. And now, her latest track Kurta Pajama is finally out. However, this one sees Gill in a completely different avatar and if you happen to be a fan of the girl then get ready to be amazed. From the time it was announced that Shehnaaz's (Sana) new song will be dropping on this date, her fans have been the most excited. Bhula Dunga Music Video Out: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's Chemistry Is Electrifying, Song Showcases SidNaaz Moments and We Love It (Watch Video).

Elaborating on the clip, it's a first-time collaboration of Gill with Tony Kakkar. The song is written, composed and also sung by Tony. Coming to Shehnaaz, she looks fabulous in each frame serving high-glamour. The transformation of the BB 13 contestant is worth applauding. While the lyrics of the track is nay for us, it's the music which is catchy. And ofcoure, Sana's presence makes it a must-watch for sure. All in all, a decent tune. Kurta Pajama First Look: Shehnaaz Gill's Glamorous Look in This Tony Kakkar Song Will Steal Your Heart, Video to Release on July 17.

Check Out Shehnaaz Gill & Tony Kakkar's Kurta Pajama Song Below:

Well, if you ask us then Kurta Pajama is a perfect party number. Also, Shehnaaz's earlier song with Sidharth Shukla, Bhula Dunga had surpassed more than 50 million views on YouTube. Now, we wonder, if this latest song will also achieve that number on the video streaming platform. Well, only time will tell. Stay tuned!

