It was a few days back when a picture of Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and his good friend Shehnaaz Gill made to the internet wherein the latter was seen wearing sindoor on her forehead. This led to speculations that the two have married each other last year in a private ceremony. Since then, a lot has been written about them. Now, recently, Shukla in quite a witty way replied to a fan, revealing his marital status. The actor said he is single and happy with the tag. Shehnaaz Gill’s Phone Wallpaper Is a Photo of Hers With Sidharth Shukla and Their Fans Are Going Crazy!

Replying to a fan on Twitter, who urged Sid to reply or else his girlfriend will not marry him, he wrote, (translated in English), "Brother, the single tag is good. I am single and yet some in the media have announced that I have married." Well, Sid in his own style debunked the reports which claimed that SidNaaz are married. Their fans might feel disappointed, but rumours need to be clarified, right? Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill Party Hard in Goa, Groove To 'Teri Bhabhi' Song (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet:

Bhai Kunwara tag acha hai ... main tho kunwara hoon fir bhi kuch media walo ne shadi shuda karar kar diya hai ... maybe they know more than I do about me 🤔 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) February 25, 2021

Sid loves to be active on social media and speaking about the same with Times of India, he had said, "Whenever I’m on social media, I go through most of the posts. I’ll be lying if I say that I read them all, but I do manage to read most of them. There’s an appreciation that I receive, there’s constructive criticism too, which I take well and work on, and then there are these amazing videos that they make for me.”

Talking about SidNaaz, after Bigg Boss 14, rumour has it that the two are seeing each other. Both of them have also starred in a few music videos together namely 'Bhula Dunga', 'Shona Shona' and 'Baarish'. Stay tuned!

